Range Resources Corp (RRC) plunged -3.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) kicked off on Monday, down -3.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.38. Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has traded in a range of $27.55-$43.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.33%. With a float of $234.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 565 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.79%, operating margin of 27.75%, and the pretax margin is 18.45%.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corp is 1.37%, while institutional ownership is 95.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 547,400. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 4,200 for $40.16, making the entire transaction worth $168,672. This insider now owns 13,663 shares in total.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.37) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Range Resources Corp’s (RRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corp (RRC)

The latest stats from [Range Resources Corp, RRC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.71 million was inferior to 2.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.13%.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corp’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.01. The third major resistance level sits at $34.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.92.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.89 billion has total of 238,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,417 M in contrast with the sum of 266,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 856,280 K and last quarter income was 237,580 K.