RDZN (Roadzen Inc) climbed 13.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) on Monday, soared 13.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.0. Within the past 52 weeks, RDZN’s price has moved between $0.68 and $2.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.31%. With a float of $44.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.29 million.

The firm has a total of 308 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.4%, operating margin of -137.29%, and the pretax margin is -164.97%.

Roadzen Inc (RDZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Roadzen Inc is 40.91%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 2,507. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 2,300 shares at a rate of $1.09, taking the stock ownership to the 807,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s insider bought 16,750 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $17,755. This insider now owns 803,537 shares in total.

Roadzen Inc (RDZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.35) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Roadzen Inc (RDZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.42 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roadzen Inc (RDZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Roadzen Inc, RDZN], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.30%.

During the past 100 days, Roadzen Inc’s (RDZN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0957 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1263 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0869, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2075. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2016. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2732. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9234. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8518.

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 85.90 million based on 74,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 44,300 K and income totals -72,870 K. The company made 11,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -140 K in sales during its previous quarter.