Recent developments with Antero Resources Corp (AR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.64 cents.

On Monday, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) opened lower -5.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $32.0. Price fluctuations for AR have ranged from $24.53 to $44.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 635.08% at the time writing. With a float of $287.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.87 million.

In an organization with 616 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 111.02%, operating margin of 9.6%, and the pretax margin is 9.91%.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corp is 7.02%, while institutional ownership is 87.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,004,472. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 25,200 shares at a rate of $39.86, taking the stock ownership to the 306,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,200 for $39.85, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,345.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.06) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 635.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corp (AR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.79 million. That was better than the volume of 5.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.17%.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corp’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.94. However, in the short run, Antero Resources Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.76. Second resistance stands at $31.33. The third major resistance level sits at $31.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.29. The third support level lies at $28.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

There are currently 308,931K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,326 M according to its annual income of 57,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,297 M and its income totaled 156,590 K.