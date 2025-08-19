Recent developments with Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.30 cents.

On Monday, Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) opened lower -3.26% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.3. Price fluctuations for APPS have ranged from $1.18 to $7.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.86% at the time writing. With a float of $93.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 647 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.24%, operating margin of -8.47%, and the pretax margin is -16.02%.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc is 13.69%, while institutional ownership is 60.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 259,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.59, taking the stock ownership to the 1,762,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 7,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $10,010. This insider now owns 24,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.04) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc (APPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

The latest stats from [Digital Turbine Inc, APPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.93 million was inferior to 5.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.95%.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. The third support level lies at $3.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

There are currently 108,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 450.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 490,510 K according to its annual income of -92,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,930 K and its income totaled -14,100 K.