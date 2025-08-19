Recent developments with Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELTX) on Monday, soared 19.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.84. Within the past 52 weeks, ELTX’s price has moved between $3.70 and $10.75.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 20.96% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.82%. With a float of $6.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.81%, operating margin of -3829.07%, and the pretax margin is -4683.7%.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Elicio Therapeutics Inc is 58.31%, while institutional ownership is 8.98%.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.73) by -0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.85% during the next five years compared to 20.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.28 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX)

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 52321.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.15%.

During the past 100 days, Elicio Therapeutics Inc’s (ELTX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.47 in the near term. At $13.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.31. The third support level lies at $9.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 192.47 million based on 16,338K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -51,900 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.