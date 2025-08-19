Recent developments with GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.84 cents.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) kicked off on Monday, up 10.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, GAME has traded in a range of $0.50-$2.87.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 65.88% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.68%. With a float of $82.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.7%, operating margin of -28.86%, and the pretax margin is -35.86%.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of GameSquare Holdings Inc is 16.18%, while institutional ownership is 9.46%.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.14) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GameSquare Holdings Inc’s (GAME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) saw its 5-day average volume 7.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.43%.

During the past 100 days, GameSquare Holdings Inc’s (GAME) raw stochastic average was set at 14.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1069 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1258 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0722, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8685. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8838 in the near term. At $0.9125, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9666. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8010, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7469. The third support level lies at $0.7182 if the price breaches the second support level.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 84.65 million has total of 48,808K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 96,200 K in contrast with the sum of -48,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,110 K and last quarter income was -5,160 K.