Recent developments with Omeros Corporation (OMER) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.38 cents.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) stock price down -4.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. OMER’s price has ranged from $2.95 to $13.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -9.58% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.66%. With a float of $65.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.06 million.

In an organization with 202 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -50.49%, operating margin of -40095.39%, and the pretax margin is -41805.58%.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Omeros Corporation is 4.46%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omeros Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omeros Corporation (OMER)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.88%.

During the past 100 days, Omeros Corporation’s (OMER) raw stochastic average was set at 20.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.62. However, in the short run, Omeros Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.44. Second resistance stands at $4.66. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. The third support level lies at $3.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 287.54 million, the company has a total of 61,761K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -156,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -33,460 K.