Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) average volume reaches $27.80M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) kicked off on Monday, down -4.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.77. Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has traded in a range of $3.79-$12.36.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -35.28%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.24%. With a float of $332.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $425.48 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.76%, operating margin of -1008.24%, and the pretax margin is -1007.3%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is 23.48%, while institutional ownership is 55.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 202,169. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500,300 for $5.28, making the entire transaction worth $2,641,584. This insider now owns 1,004,619 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.33) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.31% during the next five years compared to -35.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.92 million, its volume of 17.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.96%.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.69 in the near term. At $5.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.40 billion has total of 406,495K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,840 K in contrast with the sum of -463,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,220 K and last quarter income was -171,900 K.