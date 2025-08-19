Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) volume exceeds 39.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) kicked off on Monday, up 8.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has traded in a range of $6.19-$15.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -302.94%. With a float of $341.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 783 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.21%, operating margin of -48.8%, and the pretax margin is -17.24%.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Riot Platforms Inc is 7.49%, while institutional ownership is 60.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,512,000. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $15.12, taking the stock ownership to the 919,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s CEO proposed sale 100,000 for $13.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,386,000.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.02) by -0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -302.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Riot Platforms Inc’s (RIOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)

Looking closely at Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), its last 5-days average volume was 28.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 33.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.75%.

During the past 100 days, Riot Platforms Inc’s (RIOT) raw stochastic average was set at 66.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.48. However, in the short run, Riot Platforms Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.81. Second resistance stands at $13.31. The third major resistance level sits at $14.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.17.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.55 billion has total of 369,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 376,660 K in contrast with the sum of 109,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 152,990 K and last quarter income was 219,450 K.