Riskified Ltd (RSKD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 82,390 K

On Monday, Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) opened lower -15.78% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Price fluctuations for RSKD have ranged from $3.94 to $5.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -5.04%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.15% at the time writing. With a float of $87.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 693 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.76%, operating margin of -14.69%, and the pretax margin is -9.19%.

Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Riskified Ltd is 45.09%, while institutional ownership is 32.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,099,073. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 400,000 for $5.10, making the entire transaction worth $2,040,000.

Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.02) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Riskified Ltd (RSKD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Riskified Ltd (RSKD)

The latest stats from [Riskified Ltd, RSKD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.41%.

During the past 100 days, Riskified Ltd’s (RSKD) raw stochastic average was set at 28.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.93. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.92.

Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) Key Stats

There are currently 161,209K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 709.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 327,520 K according to its annual income of -34,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,390 K and its income totaled -13,890 K.