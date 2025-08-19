Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) posted a 17.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) on Monday, plunged -3.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SRPT’s price has moved between $10.41 and $144.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -287.25%. With a float of $92.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1372 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.85%, operating margin of -0.04%, and the pretax margin is -0.97%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is 4.91%, while institutional ownership is 86.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 185,213,587. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,491 for $99.64, making the entire transaction worth $248,203. This insider now owns 27,812 shares in total.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.37) by 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -287.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.81 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Looking closely at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT), its last 5-days average volume was 8.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.70%.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.52 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.52. However, in the short run, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.71. Second resistance stands at $22.43. The third major resistance level sits at $22.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.05 billion based on 97,713K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,902 M and income totals 235,240 K. The company made 611,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 196,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.