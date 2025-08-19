Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) posted a -20.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Monday, with Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) stock price down -4.94% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $71.63. SLNO’s price has ranged from $41.50 to $90.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 20.19%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.01%. With a float of $45.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 92 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.87%, operating margin of -586.69%, and the pretax margin is -554.49%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc is 14.54%, while institutional ownership is 96.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 110,696,581. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 3,830 for $82.76, making the entire transaction worth $316,971. This insider now owns 13,206 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.83 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 110.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 2.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.06%.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.75 in the near term. At $73.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.57.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.62 billion, the company has a total of 53,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -175,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,660 K while its latest quarter income was -4,710 K.