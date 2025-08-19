Solid Power Inc (SLDP) with a beta value of 1.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) kicked off on Monday, down -9.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.06. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has traded in a range of $0.68-$5.62.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -27.17%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.56%. With a float of $147.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.48%, operating margin of -474.34%, and the pretax margin is -428.63%.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc is 18.73%, while institutional ownership is 24.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 949,681. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 93,961 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $177,588.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.14) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.84% during the next five years compared to -27.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 19.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.54 million, its volume of 11.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.96%.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 78.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.08 in the near term. At $5.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.56.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 830.28 million has total of 179,362K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,140 K in contrast with the sum of -96,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,540 K and last quarter income was -25,340 K.