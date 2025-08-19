Sonos Inc (SONO) is expecting 25.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) kicked off on Monday, up 5.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.96. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has traded in a range of $7.62-$15.89.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -46.49%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.71%. With a float of $117.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1708 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.08%, operating margin of -6.06%, and the pretax margin is -5.56%.

Sonos Inc (SONO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc is 2.48%, while institutional ownership is 93.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 1,351,778. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 127,406 shares at a rate of $10.61, taking the stock ownership to the 14,875,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 55,000 for $11.21, making the entire transaction worth $616,550. This insider now owns 14,930,280 shares in total.

Sonos Inc (SONO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.18) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.57% during the next five years compared to -46.49% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sonos Inc’s (SONO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc (SONO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.02 million, its volume of 3.38 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.47%.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.06 in the near term. At $14.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.11.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.65 billion has total of 120,880K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,518 M in contrast with the sum of -38,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 344,760 K and last quarter income was -3,380 K.