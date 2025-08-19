SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 84,690 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock price down -4.94% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $15.59. SOUN’s price has ranged from $4.32 to $24.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.16%. With a float of $364.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $373.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 842 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.98%, operating margin of -162.65%, and the pretax margin is -177.44%.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc is 10.05%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 27,838. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,800 shares at a rate of $9.94, taking the stock ownership to the 153,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s CEO sold 254,376 for $9.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,379,916. This insider now owns 1,749,790 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoundHound AI Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

The latest stats from [SoundHound AI Inc, SOUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 51.94 million was superior to 41.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.54%.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.99 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.07. The third major resistance level sits at $16.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.03.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.04 billion, the company has a total of 401,734K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 84,690 K while annual income is -350,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,680 K while its latest quarter income was -74,720 K.