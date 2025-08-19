TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) on Monday, plunged -3.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.44. Within the past 52 weeks, TAL’s price has moved between $7.34 and $15.30.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 169.19%. With a float of $438.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.98%, operating margin of 1.04%, and the pretax margin is 6.63%.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group ADR is 4.94%, while institutional ownership is 56.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28 ’25, was worth 231,775. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,938 for $9.16, making the entire transaction worth $145,992.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 8/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.1) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)

The latest stats from [TAL Education Group ADR, TAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.19 million was inferior to 7.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.29%.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group ADR’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.76. The third major resistance level sits at $12.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.07.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.07 billion based on 608,927K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,250 M and income totals 84,590 K. The company made 575,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.