Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) volume exceeds 2.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) stock price up 6.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. TNGX’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $12.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.47%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.68%. With a float of $61.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.43%, operating margin of -647.34%, and the pretax margin is -598.4%.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tango Therapeutics Inc is 45.17%, while institutional ownership is 73.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 8,289. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,774 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 68,570 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 2,556 for $3.16, making the entire transaction worth $8,081. This insider now owns 66,014 shares in total.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.26% during the next five years compared to 7.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tango Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)

Looking closely at Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.16%.

During the past 100 days, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.40. However, in the short run, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.37. Second resistance stands at $7.53. The third major resistance level sits at $7.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.47.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 803.30 million, the company has a total of 111,260K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,070 K while annual income is -130,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,180 K while its latest quarter income was -38,850 K.