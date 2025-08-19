TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) kicked off at the price of $40.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) was 8.31% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $37.06. A 52-week range for TATT has been $14.44 – $38.70.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 61.44%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.50%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 634 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.41%, operating margin of 9.03%, and the pretax margin is 8.06%.

TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TAT Technologies Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of TAT Technologies Ltd is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 247,916. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,602 for $25.86, making the entire transaction worth $67,288.

TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.13% during the next five years compared to 61.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.39%.

During the past 100 days, TAT Technologies Ltd’s (TATT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.42 in the near term. At $42.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.44.

TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) Key Stats

There are 12,565K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 517.29 million. As of now, sales total 152,120 K while income totals 11,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,140 K while its last quarter net income were 3,810 K.