Tecogen Inc (TGEN) kicked off at the price of $9.52: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) opened higher 14.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. Price fluctuations for TGEN have ranged from $0.80 to $11.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.21% at the time writing. With a float of $16.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.57 million.

The firm has a total of 92 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.47%, operating margin of -14.5%, and the pretax margin is -15.95%.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tecogen Inc is 45.89%, while institutional ownership is 12.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 1,000. In this transaction VP of Business Development of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s VP of Business Development sold 25,000 for $5.98, making the entire transaction worth $149,500. This insider now owns 400 shares in total.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tecogen Inc (TGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tecogen Inc (TGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tecogen Inc, TGEN], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.80%.

During the past 100 days, Tecogen Inc’s (TGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.35. The third major resistance level sits at $11.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.73.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 29,691K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 282.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,620 K according to its annual income of -4,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,280 K and its income totaled -660 K.