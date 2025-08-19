Tempus AI Inc (TEM) kicked off at the price of $78.45: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) on Monday, soared 6.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $73.78. Within the past 52 weeks, TEM’s price has moved between $31.36 and $91.45.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -32.48%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.90%. With a float of $93.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.49%, operating margin of -24.66%, and the pretax margin is -24.93%.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tempus AI Inc is 47.86%, while institutional ownership is 41.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 3,075,786. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 44,000 for $69.90, making the entire transaction worth $3,075,600. This insider now owns 86,756 shares in total.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.28) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.43 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.57 million, its volume of 15.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.43%.

During the past 100 days, Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.46 in the near term. At $84.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $89.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.46.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.63 billion based on 173,116K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 693,400 K and income totals -705,810 K. The company made 314,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.