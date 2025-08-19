UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) last year’s performance of 62.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) on Monday, plunged -3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. Within the past 52 weeks, TIGR’s price has moved between $3.39 and $14.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.99%. With a float of $169.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1193 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.42%, operating margin of 38.1%, and the pretax margin is 23.88%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 9,690,000. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’24, when Company’s Key personnel proposed sale 260,000 for $5.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,528,800.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.12 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.19%.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.97. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.86. Second resistance stands at $11.23. The third major resistance level sits at $11.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.72.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.78 billion based on 184,646K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 391,540 K and income totals 60,730 K. The company made 122,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.