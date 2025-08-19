Upland Software Inc (UPLD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 274,790 K

On Monday, Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) was 20.65% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. A 52-week range for UPLD has been $1.69 – $5.64.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -16.74% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.34%. With a float of $20.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 998 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.57%, operating margin of -5.35%, and the pretax margin is -17.44%.

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Upland Software Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Upland Software Inc is 29.05%, while institutional ownership is 49.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 63,862. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.19, taking the stock ownership to the 394,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,000 for $3.19, making the entire transaction worth $63,862.

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.17) by 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Upland Software Inc (UPLD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.44%.

During the past 100 days, Upland Software Inc’s (UPLD) raw stochastic average was set at 31.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2300 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1800 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9700. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.4800 in the near term. At $2.7400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.0500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3400.

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) Key Stats

There are 28,772K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 63.87 million. As of now, sales total 274,790 K while income totals -112,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 53,380 K while its last quarter net income were -13,030 K.