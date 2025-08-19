Ur-Energy Inc (URG) volume exceeds 7.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) stock price up 9.32% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. URG’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $1.42 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -26.05%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.51%. With a float of $358.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -24.86%, operating margin of -169.66%, and the pretax margin is -151.74%.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 72.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 566. In this transaction VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS of this company sold 483 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 193,574 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $236,257. This insider now owns 327,737 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ur-Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

The latest stats from [Ur-Energy Inc, URG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.47 million was inferior to 5.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.89%.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0676 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0654 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1595, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0217. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0933.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 470.63 million, the company has a total of 364,828K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,710 K while annual income is -53,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,440 K while its latest quarter income was -20,960 K.