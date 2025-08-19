Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.77 million

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) kicked off on Monday, up 6.77% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Over the past 52 weeks, UROY has traded in a range of $1.43-$3.30.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 2.97%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 134.09%. With a float of $112.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.49%, operating margin of -30.82%, and the pretax margin is -34.04%.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Uranium Royalty Corp is 15.76%, while institutional ownership is 21.79%.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.82% during the next five years compared to 2.97% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uranium Royalty Corp’s (UROY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.62.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

Looking closely at Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.42%.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Royalty Corp’s (UROY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.27. However, in the short run, Uranium Royalty Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.90. Second resistance stands at $2.97. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.54.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 379.54 million has total of 133,636K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,190 K in contrast with the sum of -4,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,200 K and last quarter income was -820 K.