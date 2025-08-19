Village Farms International Inc (VFF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 118.05% last month.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) on Monday, soared 12.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.57. Within the past 52 weeks, VFF’s price has moved between $0.45 and $2.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.12%. With a float of $100.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.16%, operating margin of -10.55%, and the pretax margin is -16.03%.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc is 11.03%, while institutional ownership is 14.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 30,150. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 9,783,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $30,150. This insider now owns 9,783,127 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.03) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.89 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) saw its 5-day average volume 3.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.19%.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 98.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.06 in the near term. At $3.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. The third support level lies at $2.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 326.67 million based on 112,644K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 336,180 K and income totals -35,850 K. The company made 77,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.