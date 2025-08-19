Yext Inc (YEXT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 13.84%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) stock price up 8.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.09. YEXT’s price has ranged from $4.73 to $9.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.34% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.57%. With a float of $98.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.47 million.

In an organization with 1150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.54%, operating margin of -5.96%, and the pretax margin is -5.46%.

Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Yext Inc is 19.17%, while institutional ownership is 64.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 96,094. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $8.74, taking the stock ownership to the 412,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 30,000 for $8.63, making the entire transaction worth $258,831. This insider now owns 112,174 shares in total.

Yext Inc (YEXT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.39% during the next five years compared to 27.34% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yext Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yext Inc (YEXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was better than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.84%.

During the past 100 days, Yext Inc’s (YEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 90.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.14. However, in the short run, Yext Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.09. Second resistance stands at $9.38. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.35. The third support level lies at $8.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 122,398K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 420,960 K while annual income is -27,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 109,480 K while its latest quarter income was 770 K.