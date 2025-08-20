$1.20M in average volume shows that SITE Centers Corp (SITC) is heading in the right direction

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.62. Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has traded in a range of $9.25-$16.06.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.17% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -106.22%. With a float of $49.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.44 million.

The firm has a total of 172 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.29%, operating margin of -14.01%, and the pretax margin is 311.94%.

SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of SITE Centers Corp is 5.46%, while institutional ownership is 107.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23 ’24, was worth 133,824. In this transaction EVP & Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 8,794 shares at a rate of $15.22, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,794 for $15.46, making the entire transaction worth $135,955.

SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.16) by 0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SITE Centers Corp’s (SITC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 503.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SITE Centers Corp, SITC], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.81%.

During the past 100 days, SITE Centers Corp’s (SITC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.32. The third major resistance level sits at $12.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.31.

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 628.81 million has total of 52,445K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 277,470 K in contrast with the sum of 531,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,470 K and last quarter income was 46,500 K.