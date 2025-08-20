$1.29M in average volume shows that American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) was -8.68% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $53.46. A 52-week range for AMSC has been $13.98 – $58.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.02%. With a float of $43.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 569 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.08%, operating margin of 3.08%, and the pretax margin is 4.56%.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Superconductor Corp stocks. The insider ownership of American Superconductor Corp is 4.36%, while institutional ownership is 72.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 493,451. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 9,703 for $50.92, making the entire transaction worth $494,082. This insider now owns 48,663 shares in total.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.04) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

Looking closely at American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.23%.

During the past 100 days, American Superconductor Corp’s (AMSC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.02 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.55. However, in the short run, American Superconductor Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.97. Second resistance stands at $55.12. The third major resistance level sits at $56.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.26.

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) Key Stats

There are 45,161K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.20 billion. As of now, sales total 222,820 K while income totals 6,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 72,360 K while its last quarter net income were 6,720 K.