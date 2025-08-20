17.01% volatility in LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) was -42.91% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. A 52-week range for LMFA has been $1.02 – $5.14.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 29.46% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.35%. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 166.59%, operating margin of -137.64%, and the pretax margin is -109.52%.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LM Funding America Inc stocks. The insider ownership of LM Funding America Inc is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 11.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 1,290. In this transaction Vice President of Operations of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $2.58, taking the stock ownership to the 12,818 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 04 ’24, when Company’s Vice President of Operations sold 500 for $2.89, making the entire transaction worth $1,444. This insider now owns 13,318 shares in total.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -2.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -2.36) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.35% per share during the next fiscal year.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA)

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.80%.

During the past 100 days, LM Funding America Inc’s (LMFA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.61 in the near term. At $1.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.89.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Key Stats

There are 5,133K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.28 million. As of now, sales total 11,000 K while income totals -7,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,930 K while its last quarter net income were 100 K.