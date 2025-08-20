$25.29M in average volume shows that Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) was -10.47% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.01. A 52-week range for ONDS has been $0.57 – $4.39.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.28%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.04%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 124 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.66%, operating margin of -183.52%, and the pretax margin is -277.4%.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ondas Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc is 11.84%, while institutional ownership is 24.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 12,788. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,567 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 182,855 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 8,673 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $14,657. This insider now owns 161,657 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.14) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 79.84% during the next five years compared to 11.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.9 million, its volume of 55.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.74%.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.09 in the near term. At $4.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

There are 219,178K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 977.42 million. As of now, sales total 7,190 K while income totals -38,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,270 K while its last quarter net income were -10,750 K.