$3.17M in average volume shows that Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) opened lower -6.13% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Price fluctuations for BLNE have ranged from $0.62 to $29.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 40.57%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.14% at the time writing. With a float of $14.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.19%, operating margin of -188.73%, and the pretax margin is -175.04%.

Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beeline Holdings Inc is 25.89%, while institutional ownership is 1.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 24,013. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 140,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $10,017. This insider now owns 155,920 shares in total.

Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.64 million, its volume of 1.66 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%.

During the past 100 days, Beeline Holdings Inc’s (BLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2372 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.2281 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5336, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0504. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6800 in the near term. At $1.8300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2000.

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) Key Stats

There are currently 9,061K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,770 K according to its annual income of -11,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,720 K and its income totaled -4,210 K.