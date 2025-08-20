33.16% percent quarterly performance for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is not indicative of the underlying story

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) on Tuesday, plunged -6.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.98. Within the past 52 weeks, SMR’s price has moved between $6.88 and $53.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -34.24%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.40%. With a float of $121.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 484 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.03%, operating margin of -233.9%, and the pretax margin is -519.52%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NuScale Power Corporation is 8.96%, while institutional ownership is 66.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 808,092. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 18,206 shares at a rate of $44.39, taking the stock ownership to the 90,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 18,206 for $44.39, making the entire transaction worth $808,093.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.13) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.87% during the next five years compared to -34.24% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Trading Performance Indicators

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.22 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 165.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.58 million, its volume of 10.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.22%.

During the past 100 days, NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.48 in the near term. At $36.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.84.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.30 billion based on 284,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,050 K and income totals -136,620 K. The company made 8,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.