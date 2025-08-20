-38.07% percent quarterly performance for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) opened lower -6.93% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Price fluctuations for ANY have ranged from $0.36 to $1.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 46.71% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.08% at the time writing. With a float of $26.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.95 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.67%, operating margin of -277.09%, and the pretax margin is -180.28%.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp is 5.11%, while institutional ownership is 12.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 42,350. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 532,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 35,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $42,350.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.19) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sphere 3D Corp, ANY], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.16%.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0445 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0628 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6159, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7959. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5564. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5864. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6096. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5032, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4500.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

There are currently 28,321K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,610 K according to its annual income of -9,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,020 K and its income totaled 1,670 K.