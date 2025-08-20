3D Systems Corp (DDD) with a beta value of 2.08 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) opened lower -5.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. Price fluctuations for DDD have ranged from $1.32 to $5.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -25.85%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.08% at the time writing. With a float of $123.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1833 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.08%, operating margin of -63.69%, and the pretax margin is -31.02%.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corp is 4.08%, while institutional ownership is 51.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 231,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 1,091,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer sold 115,971 for $3.86, making the entire transaction worth $447,648. This insider now owns 331,955 shares in total.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 3D Systems Corp (DDD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Looking closely at 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD), its last 5-days average volume was 4.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.00%.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corp’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 51.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.60. However, in the short run, 3D Systems Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.08. Second resistance stands at $2.18. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.74.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

There are currently 128,253K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 252.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 440,120 K according to its annual income of -255,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,840 K and its income totaled 104,440 K.