5.74% volatility in Planet Labs PBC (PL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) on Tuesday, plunged -6.73% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. Within the past 52 weeks, PL’s price has moved between $1.76 and $7.72.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 31.85% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.01%. With a float of $221.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.29%, operating margin of -41.7%, and the pretax margin is -41.4%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 27.17%, while institutional ownership is 41.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 10,217. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,011,400 for $6.60, making the entire transaction worth $19,875,240.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.06) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.16% during the next five years compared to 31.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.09 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.92%.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.66 in the near term. At $6.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.94 billion based on 303,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 244,350 K and income totals -123,200 K. The company made 66,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.