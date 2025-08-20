5.81% percent quarterly performance for Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) stock price up 3.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.6. BNL’s price has ranged from $13.96 to $19.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.40%. With a float of $187.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.13 million.

The firm has a total of 73 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.16%, operating margin of 24.01%, and the pretax margin is 18.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 84.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 39,822. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $15.93, taking the stock ownership to the 13,763 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $15.78, making the entire transaction worth $39,453. This insider now owns 16,263 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BNL], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.76%.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.36. The third major resistance level sits at $17.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.48.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.24 billion, the company has a total of 189,130K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 431,800 K while annual income is 162,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,990 K while its latest quarter income was 20,160 K.