$50.57M in average volume shows that NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) stock price up 4.11% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.87. NIO’s price has ranged from $3.02 to $7.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.91% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.31%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The firm has a total of 45635 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.2%, operating margin of -33.74%, and the pretax margin is -35.36%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of NIO Inc ADR is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 8.96%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -2.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.05% during the next five years compared to 0.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NIO Inc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NIO Inc ADR, NIO], we can find that recorded value of 57.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 51.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.09%.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc ADR’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.38. The third major resistance level sits at $5.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.62.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.85 billion, the company has a total of 2,087,169K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,005 M while annual income is -3,056 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,658 M while its latest quarter income was -929,700 K.