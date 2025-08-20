$571.38K in average volume shows that Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) stock price down -8.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $17.26. BBNX’s price has ranged from $8.89 to $24.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.78%. With a float of $32.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.47 million.

In an organization with 291 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.93%, operating margin of -80.14%, and the pretax margin is -94.04%.

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Beta Bionics Inc is 24.68%, while institutional ownership is 87.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 95,172. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 16,158 for $16.61, making the entire transaction worth $268,376.

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beta Bionics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.75%.

During the past 100 days, Beta Bionics Inc’s (BBNX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.08 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Beta Bionics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.77. Second resistance stands at $17.65. The third major resistance level sits at $18.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.97. The third support level lies at $14.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 690.30 million, the company has a total of 43,470K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 65,120 K while annual income is -54,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,240 K while its latest quarter income was -16,870 K.