6.30% volatility in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) opened lower -8.87% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.6. Price fluctuations for UEC have ranged from $3.85 to $10.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.49% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -149.84% at the time writing. With a float of $433.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $435.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 94 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.78%, operating margin of -88.81%, and the pretax margin is -118.87%.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 488,691. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,800 shares at a rate of $9.62, taking the stock ownership to the 182,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06 ’24, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT bought 9,500 for $4.18, making the entire transaction worth $39,712. This insider now owns 988,031 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/31/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) saw its 5-day average volume 12.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.42%.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.30 in the near term. At $10.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.12.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are currently 444,349K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 220 K according to its annual income of -29,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,750 K and its income totaled -10,230 K.