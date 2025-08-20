$63.11M in average volume shows that D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) is heading in the right direction

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) on Tuesday, plunged -7.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.56. Within the past 52 weeks, QBTS’s price has moved between $0.80 and $20.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.61%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.03%. With a float of $326.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $336.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.46%, operating margin of -353.14%, and the pretax margin is -1263.92%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc is 4.56%, while institutional ownership is 44.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 2,603,540. In this transaction Director of this company sold 144,000 shares at a rate of $18.08, taking the stock ownership to the 114,018 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC sold 69,270 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,259,315. This insider now owns 575,968 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.08) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.16% during the next five years compared to -0.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 42.86 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 235.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Looking closely at D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 40.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 68.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.66%.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54. However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.20. Second resistance stands at $17.08. The third major resistance level sits at $17.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.49.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.24 billion based on 342,018K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,830 K and income totals -143,880 K. The company made 3,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -167,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.