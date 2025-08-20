7.33% percent quarterly performance for Home Depot, Inc (HD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) on Tuesday, soared 3.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $394.7. Within the past 52 weeks, HD’s price has moved between $326.31 and $439.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.79%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.66%. With a float of $994.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $994.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 470100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.34%, operating margin of 13.24%, and the pretax margin is 11.84%.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Home Improvement Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Home Depot, Inc is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 73.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 3,289,951. In this transaction EVP – Supply Chain & Prod. Dev of this company sold 8,892 shares at a rate of $369.99, taking the stock ownership to the 14,490 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,892 for $369.99, making the entire transaction worth $3,289,951.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 3.66) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.24% during the next five years compared to 7.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Home Depot, Inc (HD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.34 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.72, a number that is poised to hit 3.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Home Depot, Inc (HD)

Looking closely at Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD), its last 5-days average volume was 4.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.01%.

During the past 100 days, Home Depot, Inc’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $372.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $382.98. However, in the short run, Home Depot, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $414.03. Second resistance stands at $420.87. The third major resistance level sits at $427.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $400.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $394.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $387.35.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 405.13 billion based on 994,928K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 159,514 M and income totals 14,806 M. The company made 39,856 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,433 M in sales during its previous quarter.