7.78% volatility in Bloom Energy Corp (BE) last month: This is a red flag warning

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.5. Over the past 52 weeks, BE has traded in a range of $9.02-$47.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 45.46% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.11%. With a float of $210.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.66 million.

In an organization with 2127 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.3%, operating margin of 4.45%, and the pretax margin is 1.65%.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Bloom Energy Corp is 10.04%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 1,948,950. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $43.31, taking the stock ownership to the 229,682 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 2,901 for $43.44, making the entire transaction worth $126,019. This insider now owns 227,414 shares in total.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 79.32% during the next five years compared to 45.46% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 247.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.29 million. That was better than the volume of 7.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.19%.

During the past 100 days, Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) raw stochastic average was set at 87.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.40. However, in the short run, Bloom Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.63. Second resistance stands at $48.15. The third major resistance level sits at $50.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.87.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.09 billion has total of 233,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,474 M in contrast with the sum of -29,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 401,240 K and last quarter income was -42,620 K.