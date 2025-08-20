8.41% percent quarterly performance for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) was 4.56% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.05. A 52-week range for IART has been $11.06 – $27.13.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.49%. With a float of $65.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4396 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.6%, operating margin of -30.87%, and the pretax margin is -34.46%.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is 15.54%, while institutional ownership is 93.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03 ’24, was worth 100,102. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 4,070 shares at a rate of $24.59, taking the stock ownership to the 59,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,070 for $24.59, making the entire transaction worth $100,102.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.39) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.03 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.86%.

During the past 100 days, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s (IART) raw stochastic average was set at 32.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.97 in the near term. At $15.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.41.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Key Stats

There are 77,911K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.14 billion. As of now, sales total 1,611 M while income totals -6,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 415,610 K while its last quarter net income were -484,070 K.