9.37% volatility in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) on Tuesday, plunged -8.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.55. Within the past 52 weeks, SGMT’s price has moved between $1.73 and $11.41.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -16.85% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.52%. With a float of $26.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.67 million.

In an organization with 14 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sagimet Biosciences Inc is 19.79%, while institutional ownership is 29.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 598,115. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 65,478 shares at a rate of $9.13, taking the stock ownership to the 689,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 8,277 for $9.13, making the entire transaction worth $75,607. This insider now owns 106,936 shares in total.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.4) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.85% during the next five years compared to -16.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.47 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.25%.

During the past 100 days, Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s (SGMT) raw stochastic average was set at 53.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.25. However, in the short run, Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.51. Second resistance stands at $8.10. The third major resistance level sits at $8.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.57.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 214.22 million based on 30,675K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -45,570 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.