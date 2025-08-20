9.38% percent quarterly performance for Saia Inc (SAIA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $295.74. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has traded in a range of $229.12-$624.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.72%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.75%. With a float of $26.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.6%, operating margin of 12.25%, and the pretax margin is 11.82%.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Saia Inc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 109.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 823,292. In this transaction Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of this company sold 1,980 shares at a rate of $415.80, taking the stock ownership to the 5,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,980 for $415.80, making the entire transaction worth $823,292.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 3.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 3.53) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.59% during the next five years compared to 25.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Saia Inc’s (SAIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Saia Inc (SAIA)

Looking closely at Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.42%.

During the past 100 days, Saia Inc’s (SAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 50.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $288.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $383.02. However, in the short run, Saia Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $315.93. Second resistance stands at $323.98. The third major resistance level sits at $333.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $297.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $288.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $279.97.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.20 billion has total of 26,636K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,209 M in contrast with the sum of 362,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 817,120 K and last quarter income was 71,390 K.