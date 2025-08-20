A look at Amprius Technologies Inc’s (AMPX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) opened lower -6.52% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Price fluctuations for AMPX have ranged from $0.61 to $9.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -56.97% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.35% at the time writing. With a float of $93.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.55 million.

The firm has a total of 86 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.02%, operating margin of -88.09%, and the pretax margin is -84.77%.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc is 24.98%, while institutional ownership is 31.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 49,530. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 20,366 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 866,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 27,595 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $67,111. This insider now owns 1,033,665 shares in total.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.35% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amprius Technologies Inc, AMPX], we can find that recorded value of 6.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.97%.

During the past 100 days, Amprius Technologies Inc’s (AMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.40. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

There are currently 125,076K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 843.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,170 K according to its annual income of -44,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,070 K and its income totaled -6,370 K.