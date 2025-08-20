A look at First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc’s (FR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $48.5. Over the past 52 weeks, FR has traded in a range of $40.31-$58.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.14%. With a float of $131.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 151 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.34%, operating margin of 41.57%, and the pretax margin is 41.81%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 98.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.52) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.32% during the next five years compared to 2.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc’s (FR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.38%.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.83 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.23 in the near term. At $51.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.91 billion has total of 132,405K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 669,640 K in contrast with the sum of 287,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180,160 K and last quarter income was 55,190 K.