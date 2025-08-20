A look at Holley Inc’s (HLLY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) was 5.08% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. A 52-week range for HLLY has been $1.60 – $3.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.62%. With a float of $51.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.41 million.

The firm has a total of 1520 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.23%, operating margin of 3.95%, and the pretax margin is -5.05%.

Holley Inc (HLLY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Holley Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Holley Inc is 57.29%, while institutional ownership is 45.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20 ’25, was worth 1,981,254. In this transaction Director of this company sold 802,127 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 40,754,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20 ’25, when Company’s Owner proposed sale 802,127 for $2.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,981,254.

Holley Inc (HLLY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Holley Inc (HLLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Holley Inc (HLLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Holley Inc, HLLY], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.29%.

During the past 100 days, Holley Inc’s (HLLY) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.42.

Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) Key Stats

There are 120,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 444.19 million. As of now, sales total 602,220 K while income totals -23,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 166,660 K while its last quarter net income were 10,860 K.