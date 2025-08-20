A look at NorthWestern Energy Group Inc’s (NWE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWE) stock price up 6.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $54.93. NWE’s price has ranged from $50.43 to $59.89 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Utilities Sector giant was -1.72%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.16%. With a float of $60.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 87.2%, operating margin of 22.58%, and the pretax margin is 14.41%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of NorthWestern Energy Group Inc is 0.87%, while institutional ownership is 98.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 136,312. In this transaction VP – Transmission of this company sold 2,349 shares at a rate of $58.03, taking the stock ownership to the 24,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,349 for $58.03, making the entire transaction worth $136,312.

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.54% during the next five years compared to -1.72% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NorthWestern Energy Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE)

Looking closely at NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.83%.

During the past 100 days, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc’s (NWE) raw stochastic average was set at 84.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.02 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.38. However, in the short run, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.33. Second resistance stands at $60.25. The third major resistance level sits at $62.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.59 billion, the company has a total of 61,393K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,514 M while annual income is 224,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 342,710 K while its latest quarter income was 21,230 K.