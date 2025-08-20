A major move is in the offing as 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) market cap hits 306.84 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) stock price down -9.63% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.27. FDMT’s price has ranged from $2.23 to $17.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.89% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.85%. With a float of $42.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.70 million.

The firm has a total of 227 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11027.27%, operating margin of -667654.55%, and the pretax margin is -594375.76%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is 8.75%, while institutional ownership is 81.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16 ’24, was worth 8,165. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $16.33, taking the stock ownership to the 6,781 shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.91% during the next five years compared to -9.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10228.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, FDMT], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.32%.

During the past 100 days, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s (FDMT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.70. The third major resistance level sits at $8.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 306.84 million, the company has a total of 46,702K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40 K while annual income is -160,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -54,660 K.